Trevor Veale

CREWS were called to a serious incident in the early hours of the morning.

At 12.12am a teenager riding a bike and a car collided on Maryborough St.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service the teenage boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital following the incident.

He suffered a serious leg injury.