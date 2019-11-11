Teen taken to hospital after weekend crash

POLICE were called to a two-vehicle crash at Branyan on Saturday.

It is understood a ute was travelling in front of a motorcycle when the ute turned off the road to a private property on Bernborough St.

A police spokeswoman said the rider of the green Kawasaki motorbike braked, before the bike laid down and slid two to three metres before colliding with the rear side of the ute.

The 18-year-old motorbike rider from Branyan was taken to hospital, while the 67-year-old driver of the ute was unharmed.