Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen taken to hospital after weekend crash

Crystal Jones
by
11th Nov 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a two-vehicle crash at Branyan on Saturday.

It is understood a ute was travelling in front of a motorcycle when the ute turned off the road to a private property on Bernborough St.

A police spokeswoman said the rider of the green Kawasaki motorbike braked, before the bike laid down and slid two to three metres before colliding with the rear side of the ute.

The 18-year-old motorbike rider from Branyan was taken to hospital, while the 67-year-old driver of the ute was unharmed.

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Formals season makes business boom

        premium_icon Formals season makes business boom

        News Despite the alteration and sewing business being nothing like it used to be Fran Cooper’s store booms each formal season

        Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        premium_icon Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        News Three St Luke’s Anglican School students will be soaring to new heights as they...

        Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        premium_icon Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        News In a creative partnership, Taribelang Artist Dylan Sarra educated 90 kindergarten...

        Obesity, smoking, ageing: Meeting tackles our big issues

        premium_icon Obesity, smoking, ageing: Meeting tackles our big issues

        Health Talk first of many to discuss our big issues