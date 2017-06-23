Teen swung a punch at girl in yard

TEENAGER Tiana-Jade Marshall was locked out of her home by her brother during a sibling spat.

Contained out in the yard the only way out was achieved by clambering over the back fence and into a big drain.

Marshall, 17, did the trek through the drain but emerged into another yard where she was confronted by a young female about her trespassing.

Some heated words were exchanged and in response Marshall threw a punch then grabbed her hair.

Her troublesome afternoon emerged before Bundaberg Magistrates Court when Marshall pleaded guilty to trespassing in Miller St on April 28, and assault causing bodily harm (to a female).

Prosecutor Sen Const Andrew Blunt said Marshall after a brief argument with her brother walked along the drain and climbed over a fence into a yard intending to walk through.

"What are you doing in my f***ing yard," a female yelled at her.

"I jumped your fence. I'm sick of the s***," Marshall replied.

Sen Const Blunt said Marshall swung a punch at the female but missed then "grabbed her by the hair and swinging her to the ground".

The female's head hit the ground causing pain. She then called police.

He said the female suffered large bruising to her forehead and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Marshall was remorseful for her actions which were an aberration in her behaviour.

"She had an argument with her brother and he locked her outside the house in the backyard," he said.

"The only way out was through the fence and into the drain. She had to follow the drain.

"The girl was her age and was probably startled to see her."

He said there was a verbal exchange when people in a car pulled up yelling at her.

Mr James said Marshall accepts she pulled the girl's hair, "she just lost her sense of self-control".

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined her $600, saying Marshall

did not have to assault the female but accepted it was an aberration.

A conviction was not recorded.