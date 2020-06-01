Teen sustains significant injuries after vehicle collision

A TEENAGER was transported to Bundaberg Hospital, after he sustained significant injuries in a vehicle collision.

A TEENAGER was transported to Bundaberg Hospital, after he sustained significant injuries in a vehicle collision.

A TEENAGER is recovering in hospital after he was involved in a crash, where he sustained a spinal injury, among others.

The incident occurred last night about 9pm, when a vehicle and a motorbike collided on the intersection of Barolin and Maynard St, Walkervale.

Crews from QAS including a critical care paramedic, arrived at the scene to treat the male patient aged in his teens, for multiple injuries.

In addition to suspected spinal injuries, he also sustained significant arm and leg injuries.

QAS transported the young patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.