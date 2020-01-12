Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute

12th Jan 2020 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to a location on Bowenville Norwin Road in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba just after midnight on reports a patient had fallen from a vehicle. 

Dalby police said the teenager had fallen from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve on the banks of Oakey Creek.

The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken by ambulance under emergency lights and siren to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bowenville dalby editors picks head injuries life-threatening injuries toowoomba traffic incident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing woman found dead underneath quad bike

        premium_icon Missing woman found dead underneath quad bike

        News THE woman was reported missing on Monday but found deceased by her family members the next day.

        Kellys Beach remains closed after confirmed shark sighting

        premium_icon Kellys Beach remains closed after confirmed shark sighting

        News Lifeguards have closed Kellys Beach after a confirmed shark sighting.

        Owner waiting to reunite with stolen staffy

        premium_icon Owner waiting to reunite with stolen staffy

        News Someone has owned up to stealing a staffy from outside Bunnings Warehouse and the...

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...