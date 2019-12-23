Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury

23rd Dec 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy is recovering in hospital after he suffered a suspected spinal injury following a surfing accident at Fraser Island, earlier today.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 11:30 this morning.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to stabilise the man, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

fraser island
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        premium_icon Cigarette butts cause fires in Bundaberg region

        News Bundaberg firefighters have asked all smokers to extinguish their cigarettes in water after their investigations found some fires were caused by dropped cigarette...

        Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        premium_icon Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

        News A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children...

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News Got an address to add? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au