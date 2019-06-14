Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night.
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night. David Nielsen
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in highway rollover

14th Jun 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to Warwick Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a crash on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wheatvale about 6.25pm.

The man, aged in his late teens, was not trapped inside the vehicle and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One fire crew also responded to the single-vehicle rollover and waited for the vehicle to be recovered before leaving the scene about 7.30pm.

cunningham highway cunningham highway crash road crash rollover traffic crash wheatvale
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    What happened on mayor Dempsey's networking trip to the US

    premium_icon What happened on mayor Dempsey's networking trip to the US

    Environment BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has just returned from the United States, confident that an emerging international bioindustry could protect sugarcane farmers.

    Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    premium_icon Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    Weather Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog this morning.

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:38 AM