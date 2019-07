BURNS: A male teen was transported to Coast hospital with facial burns.

BURNS: A male teen was transported to Coast hospital with facial burns. Contributed

WHAT may have been a casual Saturday night fire turned into a sore night for a Coast teen.

About 9pm yesterday a male teen suffered serious burns to his face after petrol was thrown on a fire.

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to a private residence at Mudjimba to treat him for facial burns.

The teen was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.