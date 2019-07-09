Teen slashed with blade in random attack

MAN SLASHED: An 18-year-old man has been injured after being slashed by a bladed weapon in a random attack.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been slashed with a blade in a random attack as he walked along a Bundaberg street about 5pm on Monday.

The man was looking down at his phone whilst walking his bike along Boundary St, Bundaberg South when he was randomly attacked and struck with a bladed weapon.

The attack caused a cut above the 18-year-old's left eye and another cut to his right knee.

After the attack the man dropped his bike and ran through a number of yards on Pitt St to get away, before returning to get his bike.

His attacker fled on foot towards the United Service Station on Walker St.

A police spokeswoman said the man wasn't looking up as he walked and didn't see anyone coming towards him.

Paramedics were called to treat the teenager and he had butterfly stitches to close the wound above his eye.

The police spokeswoman said the victim was unsure if there was one man or two involved in the attack, and one of them may have been wearing a black puffy jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have security footage of what happened to contact them.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference QP1901315195.