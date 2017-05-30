Teen siblings' deaths rock show community

FINAL TOUCHES: Giorgia Amoraati secures carriages on the Midnight Express at the Bundaberg Show yesterday.

THREE minutes' silence will be observed at noon today on opening day of the Bundaberg Show in a display of solidarity for the three members of the Pink family wkilled in a horror smash close to the Queensland-NSW border.

The accident, near Boggabilla on Monday, claimed the lives of Jack, 19, Destiny, 17, and Marina, 14, Pink.

The siblings worked with the rest of the family for Pink Event Catering, travelling the Queensland show circuit.

Two members of their family were in Bundaberg preparing for the show when the accident happened.

Queensland Country Life reports the Pink family are renowned on the show circuit.

George Pink, outgoing Showmens Guild of Australasia president and third-generation showman, is the teenagers' grandfather.

"As the result of a tragic accident near Boggabilla, three members of the Pink family have died in a road accident,” Bundaberg Show Society president Wendy Driver said.

"This has greatly impacted on members of the Showmens Guild.,” Mrs Driver said.

"All aspects of the show will continue in Bundaberg,” she said.

"As a mark of respect, all activities within the showgrounds will stop at five minutes to midday and at noon a three minutes' silence for the children, Jack, Marina and Destiny Pink, will be held.

"The announcer will ask over the public address for all patrons of the show to stand and remain silent for this time.”

While news of the deaths has shocked the show fraternity, show workers came together yesterday to finish preparations and ensure today's opening would go ahead.

New this year is the Rooftop Express - a horse and cattle show straight from the Ekka.

Mrs Driver said show-goers would be impressed by the quality of entries in the pavilion.

"From the entries received, we've got record numbers in arts, hand craft is looking very good and they are currently judging the cooking and they're up (in numbers) because they ran out of the little flags you put in the cakes,” she said.

Sideshow alley was also shaping up, Mrs Driver said, with a lot of fast-action attractions mixed in favourites including the dodgems.

Fireworks will light up the night sky tomorrow night and Thursday, while Friday will see the rodeo followed by a performance by the band Midnight Curfew.

ENTRY

Gates open at 8am

Adults: $18

$18 School students under 19 (with ID): $15

$15 School students under 16: $10

$10 Pensioners (aged and full disability only): $12

$12 Over 75s: Free

Free Under 5s: Free

TODAY'S PROGRAM

Horse Events

(From 8am)

Ring 1: Led classes; general ridden classes; hack classes

Ring 2: Led ponies; miniature ponies; shetland ponies; ridden pony events

All day entertainment

Pavilion exhibits

Stilt walkers

Flower displays

Viv's Animal Farm

Black Heather duo

Professor Wallace Puppet Theatre

ElJay Freestyle Entertainment

Radical Reptiles

Ring Entertainment

7pm: ElJay Freestyle Performance

7.30pm: Rooftop Express

8pm: Fireworks

PLUS

