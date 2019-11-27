Young lad sews bright future turning tyre tubes into a dress

Teddy McRitchie’s passion for wearable art has skyrocketed the young teen into the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry at just 11.

AT JUST 11, Teddy McRitchie had already become an award-winning designer.

His passion for wearable art skyrocketed the young teen into the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry at a quick pace.

Now 16, the Sunshine Beach State High School student is continuing to live out his dreams of becoming a successful designer.

Model Cara Skelton wowed on the runway. Photo: Tito Media

Teddy recently showcased his innovative frock at the 2019 WornOUT exhibition, a show celebrating the growing community of recycled fashion.

To his surprise, Teddy said the dress called "Funeral" stole the show.

"I didn't really know what to expect because it was my first time, but it was a really good event," he said.

"The audience really thought it stood out, every time the model was on the catwalk they were cheering.

"I had people afterwards congratulating me which gave me a lot of confidence."

The Brisbane fashion exhibition encouraged its entrants to focus on sewing the threads to a future without waste.

Teddy's piece was made out of recycled tyre tubes, which he said took a month to complete.

"I cleaned, polished and sewed them all together myself," he said.

"The headpiece is made from a recycled fan too, so I'd say 95 per cent of is it recycled."

Teddy said he hoped his future involved a career in costume design, taking him to the international stage.

Sunshine Coast designer Karen Lynch also showcased her designs at the WornOUT event.

Sunshine Coast designer Karen Lynch showcased her designs at the WornOUT 2019 show. Photo: Tito Media

Her frocks featured a crochet technique using fabric offcuts joined into strips.

Those interested can follow Teddy on Instagram @tmc_designs or Karen on @karen_lynch_fibre_art.