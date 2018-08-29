Menu
Moggill Road is the scene of another serious traffic incident.
News

Another teen seriously injured after being hit by car

by Chris Honnery
29th Aug 2018 9:08 AM

A TEENAGE girl has been rushed to hospital with significant leg injuries after she was hit by a car on a major road in Brisbane's west.

The girl was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition after she was hit by a car on Moggill Road, Chapel Hill at about 7.38am.

The incident occurred on the same stretch of road where cyclist Richard Burden, 50, was killed after being struck by a car in February last year.

Richard Burden was killed while riding on Moggill Rd in February 2017. Picture: Facebook
Caleb Alan Wills pled not guilty in the Brisbane District Court on Monday to one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, with his lawyer arguing while he admitted he was driving the car at the time it struck Mr Burden, he was not driving dangerously.

Meanwhile, another female pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was also hospitalised on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Zillmere, in the city's north, at about 7.14am.

She was treated for minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

