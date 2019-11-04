Teen sentenced for growing marijuana in cupboard

AN unemployed 19-year-old from Mundubbera has pleaded guilty to a string of drug offences after a search warrant uncovered marijuana plants in his bathroom cupboard.

Mitchell Evans was charged after the warrant on September 11 uncovered five plants about 10cm tall in the cupboard, a grow lamp, scales, 6g of marijuana, about 1g of seeds and two bongs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathryn Stagoll told Gayndah Magistrates Court that Evans had grown the plants from seeds “for a number of months”.

She submitted the defendant’s SPER history, which showed an outstanding debt of about $7500 resulting from a previous offence that was not drug related.

No attempt to pay had been made.

Defence counsel Tim Campion said that his client was not receiving any benefits but helped out his older siblings in caring for their children.

Mr Campion said the plants had essentially “given up the ghost” and that Evans had stopped caring for them.

He said his client appeared to be a “smart young fellow” who could do anything he wanted if he put his mind to it.

Magistrate Terry Duroux issued a stern warning to Evans.

“You’re a young bloke, stay away from drugs, if you get involved with drugs, you’ll screw up your whole life,” he said.

“If you get a conviction for a drug related matter and try to get a decent job at some stage, that will be out the window, if you want to travel overseas at some stage with your partner, that will be out the window.

“Stay away from them. You don’t need them, nobody needs them.”

Magistrate Duroux sentenced Evans to a nine month probationary order.

Evans must not commit another offence, he must receive visits from a corrective services officer, and submit to counselling, therapeutic intervention and urine analysis testing.

Convictions were not recorded.