Teen ‘ruined’ family relationship after crime spree

A TEENAGER has learnt first hand how a life of crime can fracture family relationships after he committed a string of offences between February and September.

Bhodi Jaspa Ford, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to 27 offences including 15 counts of fraud and a charge of threatening violence.

The fraud offences involved Ford using a stolen credit card to make a number of purchases.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said Ford had a limited criminal history and submitted he would benefit from a period of probation.

Sgt Klaassen described the offending as "persistent".

Ford's lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client was remorseful for his actions and had "lost himself" and "went off the rails" after the death of his grandfather.

Ms Maloy said her client was diagnosed with anxiety and depression last year and he self medicated with alcohol and marijuana.

She said Ford began self medicating because the medication he had been prescribed made him feel lethargic.

As a result of his offending Ford had also "ruined" his relationship with his mother, father and older brother.

Ms Maloy said Ford had limited contact with his family and accepted full responsibility for fracturing his relationship with them.

The court heard Ford moved to Gin Gin to get his life back on track and had very limited recollection of the offending.

Acting Magistrate Kay Philipson took into account Ford's plea of guilty and his young age.

Ms Philipson also took into account Ford had limited criminal history and accepted he was remorseful for his actions.

Ford was ordered to complete 12 months of probation and was also ordered to pay $30 in restitution.

Convictions were not recorded.