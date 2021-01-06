Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Teen pulled unconscious from Gold Coast Seaway

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        Premium Content Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        News Wide Bay emergency departments were kept busy during the peak holiday period.

        Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        News The court heard the man had little recollection of what happened on the night out.

        10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        Premium Content 10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        News The NewsMail delves into some of the most interesting and puzzling questions solved...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access