Teen pleads guilty to self medicating after horror crash

Jesse Dylan Hodnett was back in court on Friday after a search warrant was executed at his home in September.

Jesse Dylan Hodnett was back in court on Friday after a search warrant was executed at his home in September.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in court for the second time in a matter of months, but this time it wasn’t for a driving offence.

Jesse Dylan Hodnett pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and authority required to possess utensils after a search warrant was carried out at his home on September 13.

When police arrived they found clip seal bags containing marijuana and marijuana stems.

They also found utensils including water pipes, electric scales and a grinder.

Hodnett was also in possession of ammunition.

Hodnett faced court back in June where he pleaded guilty to charges which included dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving over the general alcohol limit after an accident on New Year’s Eve left him fighting for his life.

The court heard Hodnett was using the marijuana to self medicate to deal with the aftermath of his accident.

In regards to the ammunition, Hodnett’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court he had kept the ammunition as a memento from a trip with his father, who he now has a shaky relationship with.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Hodnett’s guilty plea and told him to find another form of medication.

“You need to find something else, you’re a very young person to be going down that track,” she said.

Hodnett was given a fine of $150 for possessing the ammunition and a $400 for possessing both the marijuana and utensils.