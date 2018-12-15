Menu
Crime

Teen pizza delivery driver mugged on the job

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th Dec 2018 9:36 AM
A TEENAGE girl has been mugged while trying to deliver pizza near Logan in the early hours of this morning.

The 17-year-old pizza delivery driver was walking from a car to a residence on Pine Street in Hillcrest to deliver food, when she was approached by two men armed with a piece of wood and a pocket knife.

The men stole the food as well as the money float from the girl before fleeing on foot.

The girl was not physically harmed during the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate, and have advised anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them.

