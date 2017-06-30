Teen partially amputates hand in workplace accident

A 17-YEAR-old boy has been airlifted from Bundaberg to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after partially amputating his hand yesterday.

The teenager was working in an abattoir in the North Burnett region when the incident happened.

He was transported by road to the Bundaberg Airport by the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) where the Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was waiting with a Critical Care Doctor on board.

He was flown to Brisbane in a stable condition.

