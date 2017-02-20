Teen outran police twice before handing himself in

A PROMISING footballer who managed to outrun police - twice - has been handed two suspended jail terms after handing himself in nearly 12 months later.

Appearing via videolink yesterday, Alex John Broome, 19, faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to obstructing police, first on November 21, 2015 and then February 23 last year.

Wanted on a return to prison warrant, Broome came to the attention of police near the Hungry Tum on November 21, but he managed flee on foot before he could be arrested.

Three months later police again tried to arrest Broome near the IGA store in Woongarra St.

Ducking and weaving through the carpark, Broome ran towards the library, where he took off his pants and shoes, before managing to evade police.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client's ability to evade police could be attributed to his sporting prowess.

"Mr Broome was a very accomplished football player, which may explain how he was able to duck and weave through the carpark and evade police,” he said.

Mr James said his clients had since moved from the area and for 11 months had done a reasonable job at avoiding police detection, before handing himself into police in January.

In sentencing Broome, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said on both occasions Broome made sustained and very effective efforts to avoid being arrested by police.

"I do consider the circumstance to be fairly serious,” she said.

Broome, who is serving a term of imprisonment with a full time discharged date of August 21, was sentenced to two two month prison terms, wholly suspended for an operational period of eight months.