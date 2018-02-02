Menu
Teen one of two charged with burglary offences

FACING COURT: A 46-year-old Bundaberg East man is accused of the burglary of a house on Pitt St in Walkervale. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE2

BUNDABERG police have charged two people with burglary-related offences.

A16-year-old teenager has been charged four counts of entering premises and committing an indictable offence and two counts of burglary and committing an indictable offence.

It is alleged the offences happened in the Avoca area between Saturday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Bundaberg East man has been charged with one count of burglary and committing an indictable offence.

Police say the offence occurred at an address on Pitt Street, Walkervale, on Monday.

The man was arrested on January 30 and is due to attend Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 28.

