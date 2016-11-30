31°
News

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

Hayley Nissen
| 30th Nov 2016 5:13 PM
The friend of a girl murdered in 1998 says she still becomes tearful.
The friend of a girl murdered in 1998 says she still becomes tearful. Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHTEEN years have passed since the death of her friend, but time has done little to dull the heartache for Bec Marks.

Rebecca Richardson was last seen at the Gin Gin Santa Fair in 1998.

The 15-year-old's father had recently died, leaving her and her younger sister in the care of friends, including a man who would later be jailed for his role in her death.

Rebecca had been due to fly to England the following day to be with family, but friends, including Bec, became worried when she failed to show up to a party.

"When she went missing, me and a group of friends went to the police to say she was missing, it wasn't like her. She was meant to come to a party after the Santa Fair and never showed up. And she never claimed her ticket (to London)," Bec said.

"At the time she went missing she was staying with friends and she was going there to get the key to her father's house to go and get a few belongings from her house ... she never made it."

Rebecca's body has never been found. No one has ever been charged with her murder.

Jodie Martin Stephen Van Der Vegt pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment on September 23, 2002.

The sentencing judge recommended that he be considered for post-prison community-based release after two years and eight months.

The attorney-general at the time, Paul De Jersey, appealed the early release on the grounds it was manifestly inadequate.

The Chief Justice granted the appeal, with parole to be considered after serving four years.

During court proceedings, Van Der Vegt admitted to helping dispose of Rebecca's body.

During court proceedings, Van Der Vegt admitted to helping dispose of Rebecca's body.

He was also found to have given false information to the deceased's friends and of lying to police for more than two-and-a-half years, including suggesting Rebecca was still alive.

Van Der Vegt's wife initially protected him but later turned him in, telling police he told her he had witnessed the murder and helped bury the body at a local dump.

Ms Marks still thinks of her friend often and says she supports the LNP's policy to deny parole to convicted killers who fail to disclose the location of the body.

"As friends of hers you just don't think something like that can happen in your town, to your friend. It still breaks my heart, even though it was so long ago and I often get quite teary when I think about it," she said.

"It's not right that he (the killer) should get away with not letting her have a farewell."

As school friends, the two were often referred to as B1 and B2, spending weekends and holidays together. When Rebecca went missing, however, the two weren't speaking - something Ms Marks regrets to this day.

"It was quite heartbreaking when it happened because I wasn't talking to her and never got to talk to her again," she said.

Ms Marks said she felt for Rebecca's mother and sister.

"I can't imagine the heartbreak she goes through thinking about where her daughter is, the last moments of her life. It's horrible," she said.

"He (Van Der Vegt) told them that he put her here, put her there ... he was playing a game. I said to my friend before we stopped talking, be careful. Something about him irked me. I didn't like him."

Rebecca was much loved in the Gin Gin township and her murder hit residents hard.

"Everybody knew her and it sort of shook the whole community for quite some time," Ms Marks said.

"She was the life of the party, she was everyone's friend. She was a beautiful person. She worked, she loved her life, she was just the best friend you could have. And he (the killer) held no regard for her life because he took it.

"I still picture what she went through in her last moments. She would have been so terrified and she would have known it was the end and there was nothing she could do about it. She was very naive, she didn't think bad things could happen."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crime editors picks murder

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

EIGHTEEN years have passed since the death of her friend, but time has done little to dull the heartache for Bec Marks.

Fantastic view for a fruitful season of sugar

SUGAR BABY: John Hale captured the arrival of the sugar ship coming in to the Bundaberg Port with his drone. Photo John Hale Media

Fantastic footage of the sugar ships at Bundaberg Port

Nielson makes the top 10

BEACH BEAUTIES: Ashleigh Crombie and Mia Russell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.

Nielson Park Beach is the pick of the bunch

Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

No Moore doctor for coastal community

Local Partners

Doctor packs up shop

LESS than a year after Moore Park Beach finally got its own doctor the surgery will close down again.

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

COMMUNITY RESILIENCE: Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson meeting with local SES about government funding for the Bundaberg Region in the lead up to storm season.Photo Contributed

Donaldson welcomes local government funding

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!