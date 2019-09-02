Teen model makes catwalk debut age 16

Caloundra model Bec Clauson, 16, in Sass & Bide at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane

CALOUNDRA model Bec Clauson, 16, has made her catwalk debut at a Brisbane fashion festival, and its organisers loved what they saw.

Bec was part of the sell-out Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane last week.

"It was just buzzing backstage," she said.

"Everyone was so excited and all the directors were just so lovely and supporting for my first time."

She said although she had modelled at bridal expos on the Gold Coast and Brisbane before, it was her first big fashion event.

"It was so amazing. You feel so special to be a part of it," she said.

Bec was confident beforehand, with a healthy amount of nerves.

"I was a little bit nervous but it was a good thing," she said.

Her favourite outfits were by Coast designer AJE, with Sass & Bide coming a close second.

The student is also an athlete, and recently raced in the 400m and 800m regional track and field inter-school competition. She will be competing in Cairns in the state championships.

While not yet sure where her career will take her, she said she loved athletics and modelling equally.

"I want to see how far I can get with both of them," she said.