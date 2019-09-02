Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caloundra model Bec Clauson, 16, in Sass & Bide at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane
Caloundra model Bec Clauson, 16, in Sass & Bide at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane
News

Teen model makes catwalk debut age 16

Nicky Moffat
1st Sep 2019 7:15 PM | Updated: 2nd Sep 2019 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALOUNDRA model Bec Clauson, 16, has made her catwalk debut at a Brisbane fashion festival, and its organisers loved what they saw.

Bec was part of the sell-out Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Brisbane last week.

"It was just buzzing backstage," she said.

"Everyone was so excited and all the directors were just so lovely and supporting for my first time."

She said although she had modelled at bridal expos on the Gold Coast and Brisbane before, it was her first big fashion event.

"It was so amazing. You feel so special to be a part of it," she said.

Bec was confident beforehand, with a healthy amount of nerves.

"I was a little bit nervous but it was a good thing," she said.

Her favourite outfits were by Coast designer AJE, with Sass & Bide coming a close second.

The student is also an athlete, and recently raced in the 400m and 800m regional track and field inter-school competition. She will be competing in Cairns in the state championships.

While not yet sure where her career will take her, she said she loved athletics and modelling equally.

"I want to see how far I can get with both of them," she said.

athletics caloundra fashion lifestyle modeling sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Questions over QBuild's ability to create jobs

    premium_icon Questions over QBuild's ability to create jobs

    Politics THE state’s announcement to restore QBuild may not create new jobs as is intended.

    Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5 revamp

    premium_icon Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5 revamp

    News A Bundy sports club has lodged an application for an estimated $2.5 million...

    Teen guilty over drugs, explosives, stolen jewellery

    premium_icon Teen guilty over drugs, explosives, stolen jewellery

    News Taylor Jae Daniel left court a lucky woman after walking infacing a laundry list of...

    Threat to councillor roles

    premium_icon Threat to councillor roles

    News Bundaberg’s deputy mayor said there was uncertainty of how local government laws...