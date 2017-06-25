Teen 'lying on road' struck by car

A TEENAGER has been struck by a car in Bundaberg overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate the 19-year-old man was lying in the southbound lane of Maryborough Street around 12.15am when he was struck by a gold Holden Captiva.

He was transported to the Bundaberg Base Hospital with serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teenager is believed to have chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

The driver of the Captiva was not injured.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.