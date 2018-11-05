Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teen jailed for trying to steal car armed with cane knives in “terrifying” ordeal,
Teen jailed for trying to steal car armed with cane knives in “terrifying” ordeal,
Crime

Teen armed with cane knives jailed for breaking into home, trying to steal car

by SAM BIDEY
5th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE  tragic consequences for the victim of a terrifying ­burglary perpetrated by a teenager armed with a cane knife have been heard in court.

Daryl Tyrell McLennan pleaded guilty to burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle when he fronted Townsville District Court.

McLennan unlawfully ­entered a Denham St home on February 1, resulting in disastrous effects for one of the ­occupants, all so he could steal a car because he wanted to drive to Mackay.

Crown prosecutor Shannon Sutherland said McLennan stole two cane knives from the downstairs of the house before making his way upstairs and taking the keys to an Audi hatchback.

A man who lived at the ­address with his parents woke to discover McLennan standing on the deck of the home.

The man yelled at McLennan and attempted to close the door to the house.

The court heard the 19-year-old offender yelled back and attempted to force open the door with one hand while wielding one of the knives with the other.

"You continued to yell at (the occupant) and used both hands to strike the security door," Judge Greg Lynham said. "I just want you to think about what it must have been like to have someone like you standing outside, smashing into the door with a cane knife. It must have been terrifying."

The occupant managed to force the door closed and lock it before McLellan ran downstairs and fled in the Audi.

He was picked up by police in Mackay the following day and made admissions to the ­offending. McLellan also revealed the location of the car, which was declared a write-off.

In a victim impact statement, partially read in court, it was revealed the occupant ­suffered Tourette's syndrome, which worsened following the incident.

The court heard he still had nightmares about the incident.

Judge Lynham said the man had to drop out of university because of the stress and had to move out of the house ­because of the fear instilled in him.

"I am angry that every ­single part of my life was turned upside down while ­sitting at home, quietly watching TV on a weeknight," part of the statement read.

Defence barrister Michael Hibble said McLellan wanted to steal the car to get to ­Mackay, as his family was from that area.

"He had what can only be described as a depressing upbringing," Mr Hibble said. "He has an IQ of 71, Your Honour."

Taking the time McLellan had already served in custody, Judge Lynham sentenced him to two years and three months' imprisonment to be released on parole immediately having served 271 days.

McLellan was also ­sentenced to a two-year ­probation order.

armed attempted robbery cane knives crime townsville

Top Stories

    Batt calls for fluoride funding

    premium_icon Batt calls for fluoride funding

    News BUNDABERG MP David Batt has spoken out, saying the implementation of fluoride in local drinking water should be funded by the state government, and not council.

    Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    premium_icon Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    Business New data reveal major jump in ads, but drop in overall wage levels

    BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    premium_icon BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    News Magistrate warns Bundaberg man to address DV, alcohol issues

    MP slams funding cuts to indigenous health service van

    premium_icon MP slams funding cuts to indigenous health service van

    News A spokesperson the original grant was a one-off

    Local Partners