Teen involved in servo armed hold-up on 18th b'day sentenced

AN EIGHTEENTH birthday is a milestone in society, the coming of age as a child becomes an adult in the eyes of the law.

But one Bundaberg teenager spent his 18th birthday differently to most, and rather than partying with friends and family, he was party to an armed robbery of a Childers service station with his mates.

Cody Lee Rowland, 18, today pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one charge of armed robbery in company.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court Rowland was the "door man" while two other young men robbed a lone female staff member at the Caltex service station in Childers about 2.30am on February 1.

"He spent his 18th birthday with his friends robbing a servo," Mr Cook said.

"What a way to spend your birthday," Judge Jennifer Rosengren said.

ROBBERY: Cody Rowland pleaded guilty to armed robbery in company in Bundaberg District Court after he stood guard during an armed robbery at Caltex in Childers. contributed

Mr Cook said three young men, including Rowland and one juvenile, used dark clothing and hoodies to disguise their appearance, but Rowland had later been identified in CCTV footage.

The two co-offenders armed themselves with a machete and metal bar, but Rowland remained unarmed, choosing instead to keep watch by the door.

He stood guard while the two co-offenders stole $143, sunglasses, chocolate bars, chips and more than $1000 in cigarettes and tobacco.

Mr Cook said the woman should not have been subjected to such a "harrowing experience" simply because the service station was open at such a late hour.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Rowland suffered from ADHD and "stupidly" went along with the plans before getting "cold feet" and became the door man.

Judge Rosengren considered Rowland's age and job prospects before sentencing him to 12 months imprisonment.

He was released into the community on an intensive correction order.

A conviction was recorded.