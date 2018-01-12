Menu
Teen hurt in crash

A teen wasairlifted after a motocross crash.
A teen wasairlifted after a motocross crash.

A TEENAGER has been airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after he received multi-trauma injuries in a motocross accident.

It is believed he came off the bike yesterday morning and sustained upper, lower, and mid body injuries.

The male was transported from the South Burnett region to hospital in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and the world.

