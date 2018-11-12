Menu
A teenager has been taken to Gin Gin Hospital after a crash last night.
Teen hospitalised after single-car rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
12th Nov 2018 8:39 AM

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after his car crashed and rolled last night.

The 19-year-old Delan man was driving a Suzuki Swift on Tirroan Rd between Gin Gin and Tirroan at 6.15pm when his vehicle crashed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition with minor wrist injuries.

It is not yet confirmed if there were any other passengers in the vehicle or how the incident occurred.

More to come.

