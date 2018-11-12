Teen hospitalised after single-car rollover
A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after his car crashed and rolled last night.
The 19-year-old Delan man was driving a Suzuki Swift on Tirroan Rd between Gin Gin and Tirroan at 6.15pm when his vehicle crashed.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition with minor wrist injuries.
It is not yet confirmed if there were any other passengers in the vehicle or how the incident occurred.
More to come.