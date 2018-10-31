Menu
BRAWL: A teen has been hospitalised after a fight in a Millbank street.
Teen hospitalised after wild late night brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
31st Oct 2018 9:55 AM
A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after a massive, wild brawl in a Millbank street overnight.

A 19-year-old man was punched in the head after a fight broke out on the corner of Johnston St and Warrell St at 2.20am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said multiple people were involved in the fight which was causing a disturbance to surrounding residents.

Paramedics were called 40 minutes later to a Bundaberg West home to treat the teenager for head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the young man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police managed to break up the argument and no complaints were made by either party.

Did you see the brawl? If so, email editorial@news-mail.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

