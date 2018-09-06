Teen hospitalised after footy tackle goes wrong
UPDATE 12pm: A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital gave an update on the injured teenager this morning after he was hurt in a tackle on the footy field.
The spokeswoman said the teen was discharged from hospital last night.
A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after he was injured in a tackle at a Rockhampton footy field.
Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the Lion Creek Rd football field around 6.33pm where a boy was "not alert".
A spokeswoman from QAS said the teenage boy was injured in a tackle while playing footy.
Paramedics arrived at Victoria Park a short time later where the boy had a "possible head injury".
He was taken to Rockhamtpon Hospital in a stable condition.
More details to come on the condition of the young boy today.