A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after his car crashed into a sign at Doonan early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Emu Mountain Arterial Rd and Walter Hay Dr at 12.35am and treated a male teenager at the scene.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.