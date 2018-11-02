Menu
BALCONY FALL: A teenage boy has been hospitalised after he fell 6m from the balcony of an Agnes Water home.
Teen hospitalised after balcony fall

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Nov 2018 8:48 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been hospitalised after he fell from a balcony overnight.

The boy, in his mid-teens, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition after he fell from the balcony of a home in Agnes Water, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The spokesman said the boy had suffered chest, shoulder and arm injuries from the 6m fall.

Ambulance crews attended the incident at 6.20pm on Woodrow Drive.

The spokesman said the teen was flown to hospital by helicopter.

