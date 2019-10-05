Menu
Josh Cool at Elliott Heads Beach.
News

Teen hopes to make career out of flying

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
CRAWL before you walk.

That’s the sage advice typically passed down throughout generations, but young pilot Josh Cool is flying before he can drive.

The 2019 Propfest event is off to a flying start, with several pilots taking to the sky at Elliott Heads, and viewing one of the region’s top beaches and patchwork-type landscape from that of a bird’s eye.

Organiser Matt Fox said there was about 40 pilot and 150 people coming to the region for the event and one of the pilots eager to fly is 15-year-old Josh Cool - the youngest pilot at Propfest.

Where his friends are taking to a soccer field of a Saturday morning, Josh said weather permitting, he likes to start his weekend flying.

Having always looked up at this father, literally, as he took to the sky hang gliding and paragliding, Josh said flying was something he’s always wanted to do.

“It’s the freedom I suppose, you get up there and it’s very peaceful, it’s just you flying around, you get to be bird,” he said.

“It’s nothing you can explain really unless you go up there and experience it.”

BIRD'S EYE VIEW: Elliott Heads from above.
Josh said he could see a career as a pilot in the military in his future.

He said the diversity with paramotoring as you can go at different heights and distances, it’s a relatively cheap way of flying, and you don’t need a lot of room to take off and land.

Josh Cool at Elliott Heads Beach.
This weekend he would be borrowing one of Mr Fox’s wheel-based aircrafts, but he is in training to do the

In his experience with the sport, Josh said there was a very small number of young people and women involved.

Josh recommended anyone who is interested in the sport to fly tandem and experience it prior to training.

Josh isn’t the only one flying in Mr Fox’s aircraft, yesterday morning he took to the sky with his co-pilot Phoenixx, his dog.

FLYING HIGH: Propfest takes off in Elliott Heads.
Decked out with earmuffs and a harness, Phoenixx sat beside Mr Fox and flew around Elliott Heads.

Mr Fox said this year was the first time in the 12 years that Propfest has been running that they have held the event at a coastal location.

Should the fine weather continue throughout the weekend, locals can expect to see the sky dotted with colourful parachutes until Monday.

BIRD'S EYE VIEW: Elliott Heads from above.
Bundaberg News Mail

