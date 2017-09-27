Teen hits mum with shovel, makes stab threats

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A TEENAGER wielding an axe and a shovel who violently threatened his mother has avoided a jail term because of his youth, remorse and treatment.

Bodie Nelsen-Taylor, 19, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm (domestic violence) and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court the woman suffered cuts to the knee and her left cheek.

"It was fortunate he was disarmed by his father before he could swing (the axe) around,” Snr Const Klaassen said.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said a jail term could be considered, along with treatment for drugs and alcohol abuse - although he noted a medical report said Nelsen-Taylor had in recent times been abstaining from substance use.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Nelsen-Taylor was in a relationship of more than three years, had a child and was now living away from his family.

Mr Maloy said that at the time, due to circumstances, he and his partner had to live at the family home which was crowded, although that tenseness did not give Nelsen-Taylor grounds for his behaviour that day.

With regard to what the "triggers” had been, he said Nelsen-Taylor instructs anger management and past cannabis and alcohol abuse had been issues.

And since the offences Nelsen-Taylor was keeping medical appointments to address these.

In submission on penalty, Mr Maloy said lengthy, supervised probation should be considered.

"He is a very young man and (this incident) will affect him for a long time to come,” he said.

"The damage he's obviously done to the family relationship. He's being cautious, would like to reunite with family and rebuild the trust damaged by his actions.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said there was no doubt Nelsen-Taylor had been feeling some stress at being young and a new parent, and been very intoxicated which was in no way an excuse.

Ms Merrin said there had been an argument where he threatened another male with violence. And when his mother attempted to intervene Nelsen-Taylor threatened to stab the male and mother causing them to fear for their lives.

"You continued on your rampage, continued to threaten to stab them,” she said.

"It was fortunate that your partner was able to convince you to hand over the knives.”

Ms Merrin said Nelsen-Taylor picked up a metal pipe, damaged a door then grabbed an axe, threatening the male and mother.

Ms Merrin said the axe was wrestled off him but he picked up the shovel and hit his mother in the left cheek, causing it to split and bleed.

"Police say you were agitated and affected by liquor and drugs and spent three days in the watch-house,” she said.

"It is very fortunate no one was more seriously injured.

"You used weapons against your family and you threatened very serious harm.”

After consideration of his youth, lack of criminal history, remorse and positive moves to get professional help, Ms Merrin sentenced him to two years of supervised probation with counselling and programs.

No conviction was recorded.