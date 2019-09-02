Teen guilty over drugs, explosives, stolen jewellery

‘WAKE-UP CALL’: Taylor Daniel, 19, was ordered to complete a drug diversion course and was fined almost $1000.

Taylor Jae Daniel left court on Friday a lucky young woman.

The 19 year-old had earlier walked in to Bundaberg Magistrates Court facing a laundry list of charges relating to drugs, possession of explosives without authorisation and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

The court was told that in July police went to an address looking for a wanted person, but found Daniel instead.

Upon searching the address, police found a container which Daniel took responsibility for.

The container contained pieces of jewellery police believed could reasonably belong to Daniel, but they could not reasonably believe the number of mobile phones and tablet devices also found could solely to Ms Daniel.

Police also found a number of illegal or restricted substances at the address, as well as an ammunition cartridge, which Daniel also took responsibility for.

The police prosecutor said the charges were “more serious than a bong in a bag”.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the charges did create an impression that Daniel was involved with drug users or may herself have a drug problem.

Ms Hartigan said some of the charges had “a bit of a sinister flavour”.

Despite the severity of the charges, Ms Hartigan said showed some leniency to Daniel on account of her youth, early guilty plea and relatively minimal criminal record.

“No doubt this is a wake-up call,” Ms Hartigan said.

Daniel was found to be eligible for the drug diversion program, and was ordered to attend the required information sessions.

Ms Hartigan also fined her close to $1000 in fines.

A conviction was not recorded.