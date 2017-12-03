Menu
Teen guilty of setting fire to car, cane crop

Robert Barry Hopkins, 19, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to arson of a stolen Ford Ranger.
TEENAGER Robert Barry Hopkins has been convicted of the theft and arson of a Ford Ranger and the wilful burning of sugar cane crops.

Hopkins, 19, went before the District Court at Bundaberg and was arraigned on three serious charges by the Crown.

He pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a motor vehicle at Bundaberg and elsewhere between February 24 and February 27; wilfully setting fire to a motor vehicle (Ford Ranger) at Woongarra on Sunday, February 26, and wilfully setting fire to a standing crop of sugar cane at Woongarra on February 26.

Hopkins was convicted of the offences by Judge Anthony Rafter SC. However, the matters did not proceed to sentence as defence barrister Peter Richards sought time for a report on Hopkins.

His bail was enlarged over the Christmas and New Year break.

