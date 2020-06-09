Teen granted bail for alleged one punch attack on mate

A TEENAGER has received bail after he allegedly punched his friend in the jaw resulting in surgery to put in three metal plates.

Harley Nicholas Moras, 19, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm after the alleged attack happened last week.

He appeared in the courtroom via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

Moras’ lawyer Matt Maloy told the court Moras and the victim had been friends for many years.

Mr Maloy told the court his client instructed the victim was planning to stay with him and the pair had both been drinking. He said the subject of the victim allegedly supplying drugs to Moras’ sister came up, with the victim denying the claims.

He said Moras intended to return to the Sunshine Coast where he had work waiting.

Mr Maloy said violence was not a matter his client regularly appeared in court for.

He said if Moras was denied bail he could have spent between three and four months in custody.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Moras ran from police when they tried to speak with him.

Sgt Burgess said Moras also had a fail to appear in his history and there was no proof Moras having work waiting for him at the Sunshine Coast.

“Jail is not out of the question, it was a serious, violent attack on someone he knows,” he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the offence as a “spontaneous attack” which resulted in a “very severe injury”.

Mr Moloney also accepted that a jail term was not inevitable for Moras if he was found or pleaded guilty.

Moras was granted bail with the condition that he lived at the address provided to the court and report to police twice a week.

He is also not allowed to contact or approach the victim.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on August 13.