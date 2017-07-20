Teen gives court a miss after 'bad experience' the last time

GUILTY PLEA: Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Luke Lockman, in the rear of a police vehicle, had put his arm through the cage barrier and a police officer fell over while removing him.

BUNDY teen Luke Lockman told police he did not turn up at court because he had such a bad experience the last time.

Lockman, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to appear on July 10 and obstructing police on April 29.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Lockman, in the rear of a police vehicle, had put his arm through the cage barrier and a police officer fell over while removing him.

He then ran off through a park into a dry creek bed where he was caught.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said it was not the worst case of obstructing police.

Lockman was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid community service.