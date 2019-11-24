Menu
FILE PIC: A stingray barb has injured a teenage girl this afternoon.
News

Teen girl spiked by stingray barb at beach

Lacee Froeschl
24th Nov 2019 2:56 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM
PARAMEDICS have transported one patient in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.

This was following reports a 14-year-old girl sustained an injury from a stingray at 2.21pm.

EARLIER:

AN UNLUCKY swimmer has had their Sunday afternoon beach visit cut short after reportedly being spiked by a stingray barb.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said crews were responding to a patient that has had a stingray barb through their foot.

The incident is believed to have happened around 2.30pm between Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore.

The patient is believed to be a 14-year-old female.

More to come.

alexandra headland beach cotton tree editors picks stingray spike
The Sunshine Coast Daily

