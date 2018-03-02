Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen girl on bike hit by car

1st Mar 2018 5:26 PM

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after she was struck by a car along Elliott Heads Road at Kepnock today.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the teenager appeared to have no obvious injuries but was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for a check-up.

Emergency crews were kept busy with incidents today, including a crash at Thabeban.

Paramedics assessed two people after the two-car collision.

Emergency services responded to the crash at Goodwood Road and Wyllie Street about 2pm.

Fortunately no one required any further medical treatment. 

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail
AIRBAG DANGER: Growing number of cars in recall list

AIRBAG DANGER: Growing number of cars in recall list

News THE list of cars affected by the compulsorary airbag recall is growing, but one major Australian brand is yet to detail which of its models, and how many, will be...

LETTER: CFMEU sells out

LETTER: CFMEU sells out

Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Bundy baton bearer fulfils family legacy

Bundy baton bearer fulfils family legacy

Community Keeping grandad's memory alive

$15million upgrade to sugar terminal

$15million upgrade to sugar terminal

Business The project will take 18 months to complete

Local Partners