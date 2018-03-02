Teen girl on bike hit by car

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after she was struck by a car along Elliott Heads Road at Kepnock today.

Emergency services were called to the collision about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the teenager appeared to have no obvious injuries but was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for a check-up.

Emergency crews were kept busy with incidents today, including a crash at Thabeban.

Paramedics assessed two people after the two-car collision.

Emergency services responded to the crash at Goodwood Road and Wyllie Street about 2pm.

Fortunately no one required any further medical treatment.