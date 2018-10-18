Teen girl’s horror walk home
A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has allegedly been raped at knifepoint by a man who grabbed her after she got off a bus and dragged her into a bush in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.
The brazen attack reportedly took place in broad daylight, about 3.30pm yesterday.
The girl had alighted from a bus on the Pacific Highway in Windale, walked along Yertale Close and then entered scrubland, where she was approached by an unknown man with a knife, according to police.
The man allegedly dragged her into the bush and sexually assaulted her before running from the scene and fleeing in a silver car.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have formed Strike Force Kielpa to investigate.
Forensic officers have cordoned off a crime scene near South Street and spent the bulk of today combing through the area, which backs on to houses.
"Local police are also conducting a high-visibility policing operation throughout the area to complement investigative strategies," a NSW Police statement read.