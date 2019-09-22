Menu
Vandalised toilet at Bargara.
Teen gang charged after Bargara vandalism

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
22nd Sep 2019 12:22 PM
POLICE have finalised investigations after a large disturbance and the wilful damage of a public toilet at the Turtle Park on September 13.

As a result of the investigations, eight youths were charged with affray and one boy was charged with wilful damage.

At 11pm on the offence date police were called after a large group of boys between the ages of 15 and 17 allegedly assaulted two international male tourists.

One of the tourists was allegedly knocked unconscious and another had a contusion to the back of his head. The men refused medical treatment and no formal complaint was made.

It is alleged that the disturbance started after the tourists yelled at the group, who had been drinking in the adjacent park, to be quiet.

All of the youths have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

