Teen fugitives run down cop in hit-and-run horror

Constable Peter McAulay is fighting for his life in hospital after the hit-and-run.

A YOUNG policeman is fighting for life after a high-speed hit-and-run involving teens driving a stolen car.

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, was hit by the stolen sedan and then dragged for metres on Brisbane Rd about 5am yesterday at Booval in Ipswich, west of Brisbane.

Officers, who will today pause for National Police Remembrance Day, last night asked for prayers for Const. McAulay as he remained critical in an induced coma after emergency surgery in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A teenage boy and girl tried to run from the scene but were caught by a police dog and his handler soon after.

Constable Peter MacAulay remains in a critical condition in an induced coma. Picture: Bev Lacey

It's the second time a stolen vehicle has led to a police officer being critically injured in the past three weeks.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen from Sunnybank Hills three days earlier, before Const. McAulay, coming from the opposite direction, stopped to deploy stingers.

He was struck by the vehicle and dragged down the street, sustaining serious head and internal injuries and multiple broken bones.

Acting Superintendent Melissa Adams said it was difficult to hear of one of her colleagues was seriously injured during the incident.

"We are a very close-knit policing district. We look after ourselves and our thoughts are with this officer and his family," she said. "And we ask people to say a prayer for him."

A map showing where Constable Peter McAulay was hit in Booval.

The teens, a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in court today.

Const. McAulay was sworn into the police service in 2014 and worked in Toowoomba. Most recently he was working at Goodna police station.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said Const. McAulay was in the "fight of his life".

Police investigating the scene of a hit and run of a police officer, who was attempting to stop a stolen car, Brisbane Road, Booval. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Mr Leavers said the general duties officer was a well-respected member of the service who loved his job.

"He was actually on his way into Ipswich to do something else and obviously he took action to prevent crime and apprehend people and here he is now in the fight of his life," he said.

"The next 24 hours he has a fight which we just pray he gets through.

"This is a tragedy. Our thoughts are with his colleagues, his partner and his family as well.

"I've had calls from all over Australia today where their thoughts are with Pete who simply is where he is now because he turned up to work trying to do the right thing."

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the incident could have been prevented. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Mr Leavers said the tragic incident could have been averted with the use of remote engine immobilisers - technology he has been lobbying for from the Federal Government for six years.

"I do hope, federally, they look at this and they learn," he said.

"Sadly, I've written over the past six years to successive Prime Ministers with the view of having remote engine immobilisers put in all new vehicles.

"In the past six years, both sides of politics, this has fallen on deaf ears. This (incident) could have been averted."

The critical accident yesterday follows another involving an officer just three weeks ago, in which he was struck by a stolen car at Chermside. Two men have been charged with attempted murder and the officer remains in the brain injury unit of hospital.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart. Picture: Jerad Williams

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart had been preparing to speak to reporters at a ceremony to name two police boats after fallen officers yesterday morning. But the ceremony was postponed and the press conference cancelled as word came through of Const. McAulay's injury.

The two officers due to be commemorated had both died in traffic crashes.

Constable Casey Blain, 29, died five years ago after .

The other vessel was to be named after Sergeant Dan Stiller, who died in 2010.

Sgt Stiller, 33, a traffic officer, was leading a convoy of vehicles when he was hit by a jackknifing truck.

The QPU has set up an account for Const. McAulay at QBANK or Westpac Bank:

QBANK: Peter McAulay Fund

BSB: 704 052 Acct no: 100188155

Westpac: Peter McAulay Fund

BSB: 034 838

Account number: 266003