Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Aug 2020 6:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

6.11AM:

A MALE in his late teens has been flown to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Miriam Vale this morning.

Emergency services and the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to Fingerboard rd and Tableland rd at 12.17am.

The pilot was able to land the chopper on the road, which had been closed by Queensland Police Service officers.

The teenage patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries before being airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

bundaberg hospital bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue miriam vale crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        Premium Content Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        News CONCERNS grow as report highlights an unregulated industry open to anyone of any age.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        Premium Content Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        News THE region’s cane growers and the farming community are calling for a fair go after...

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        VOTE NOW: Which of these 30 Bundy cafes is your favourite?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which of these 30 Bundy cafes is your favourite?

        News Vote in our poll for your favourite cafe

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        WATCH 28: How break-in inspired new watch group

        Premium Content WATCH 28: How break-in inspired new watch group

        News Latest suburb to join Neighbourhood Watch revealed.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM