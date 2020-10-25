Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen fights for life after fleeing RBT and crashing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Oct 2020 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman is fighting for life after a four-wheel-drive crashed into trees after allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in northwest Queensland.

Officers from Charters Towers were standing next to a parked police vehicle on Gill Street at around 2.30am when they signalled for a Toyota LandCruiser to stop for a roadside breath test.

The driver of the LandCruiser allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel out of police sight.

That same vehicle was discovered "a short time later" crashed into trees on Gill Street, police say.

A passenger of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Jindalee woman, suffered life threatening head injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital, in the rescue helicopter this morning.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy, was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy Rum’s brew-tiful new collaboration

        Premium Content Bundy Rum’s brew-tiful new collaboration

        News Find out when you can sample the new creation.

        GALLERY: Bundy kids celebrate Book Week

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bundy kids celebrate Book Week

        News From the Very Hungry Caterpillar to Harry Potter, kids let their imaginations run...

        14 THINGS TO DO: No weekend plans? Check out our list

        Premium Content 14 THINGS TO DO: No weekend plans? Check out our list

        News While a shower or two is set to hit the coast this weekend, there is still plenty...