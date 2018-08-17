Teen drug trafficker's baton attack over $2000 debt

AN 18-year-old drug trafficker who beat up a person with a baton to settle a debt will need a "seismic" shift in attitude to avoid jail.

Riki Chambers, 18, was on probation, on a suspended sentence and out on parole when he lured the victim into his home on January 31, 2018.

He locked the door and struck the defenceless victim several times in the head with a baton.

It was over $2050 that had been seized by police a week earlier.

This morning Chambers pleaded guilty to one count of assault while armed, and four drug-related charges from another date.

Prosecutor Nichale Bool said it was a "premeditated" attack that put the victim in hospital.

"The victim was unaware and defenceless," the court heard.

"The victim had to be transported to Nambour Hospital where a doctor reported a minor head injury with swelling, bruising and concussion."

The court heard of Chambers' drug trafficking spree at 16 which saw a Brisbane Supreme Court judge place him on 18 months' probation.

His latest string of charges all came under that sentence.

The court heard he had successfully completed a drug assessment program.

"He continues to re-offend and has a blatant disregard for the law," she said. "Intense supervision is integral."

The drug-related charges stem from a search of his Bli Bli home where police found 54 squares of LSD, scales, bowls and drug-related items.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned why the higher court system had not forced Chambers to serve actual time in prison.

"One could argue the assault is not related to his previous charges, but it has everything to do with them," Magistrate Stjernqvist told the court.

Chambers was handed an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 27 months.

"You're going to walk but this will hang over your head for 27 months," Magistrate Stjernqvist said.

"Unless we see a seismic shift in attitude you will be back here."

Chambers smirked and shook hands with loved ones when leaving court.