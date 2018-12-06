‘He’s been my world for 15 years’

IT was a bittersweet moment for a heartbroken mum yesterday as police announced a driver had been charged over a fatal car crash that killed her teenage son.

Police said an 18-year-old Coomera man would face court, more than six months after the tragic two-car crash.

Jase Grant, 15, pictured on the day he was involved in a fatal accident on a Gold Coast road. He was auditioning for the Youth Music Venture.

Jase Grant, 15, was a passenger in the back seat of a Mitsubishi Lancer involved in a collision at high speed with a ute, containing a woman and her two children, in the early afternoon on Tamborine-Oxenford Rd on May 20.

Jase was killed in crash. Five people were injured.

Road crash victim Jase Grant, 15, with his mother Erryn Grant (left) — Photo: Supplied.

A Pimpama student was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, just a day after the Bulletin published a plea from Jase's mother Erryn Grant, who called for answers.

Ms Grant told the Bulletin yesterday she was caught off guard by the announcement and had not been told by police.

"I am glad charges have been laid, but I am absolutely disgusted that I literally am the last to know anything," she said

Jase Grant and his mother Erryn, together having fun.

Ms Grant said she had never met her son's friends who had shared his last moments, but would come face-to-face with one of them in the courtroom in the new year.

"I need (the driver) to realise Jase may have been his friend for five months but he has been my world for 16 years," she said.

She said kids needed to be taught to speak up if they felt uncomfortable as a passenger.

"If you feel uneasy about how someone is driving, tell them to pull over, hop out of the car if you need to. I'm sure parents would prefer to pick you up off the side of the road than from a morgue."

Jasey Grant with his mother Erryn.

Ms Grant said she planned to make the 1000km journey from her home at Ulladulla, NSW, for each court date.

The driver, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on January 23.