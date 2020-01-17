Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen dies in ‘traumatic’ work incident

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jan 2020 12:18 PM

An 18-year-old man has died after suffering a "traumatic cardiac arrest" following a workplace incident at a mechanical business in New South Wales.

Emergency services raced to the workshop in Brocklehurst, north of Dubbo, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday after receiving a triple-0 call reporting "an injured man", police said.

The young male apprentice died at the scene.

 

 

SafeWork NSW staff have since been out to the business where the teenager died.

"Initial inquiries indicate the worker died when the elevated cab of a truck collapsed," a spokeswoman told news.com.au today.

"Investigations are ongoing."

NSW Ambulance Inspector Adam Parker said the patient "suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest".

"Paramedics performed CPR for more than 20 minutes," he said.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and his workmates, the young man tragically died."

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young man for 20 minutes but he died at the scene.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young man for 20 minutes but he died at the scene.

 

Insp Parker said staff arrived on scene within minutes of the 12.40pm phone call.

He said it was the type of job that proves difficult for the families of patients and for paramedics.

"(A) NSW Ambulance Chaplain arrived on scene to provide emotional support for the family who attended the worksite," he said.

He urged workers to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them while on a site.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Just In

    Nude woman stuns at airport

    Nude woman stuns at airport
    • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        premium_icon Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        News PARAMEDICS, including Critical Care, were called to Gooburrum after a man in his 60s was kicked by a horse.

        Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        premium_icon Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        Sport Local teams are waiting with bated breath as last round of the Aussie Bundy Big...

        Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        premium_icon Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        News DESPITE only recording 24mm of rain so far this month, Bundy has still had three...

        Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        premium_icon Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        News The new year has brought with it a shift of focus for Eleven Acres.