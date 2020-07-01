Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
News

Teen dies after being hit by school bus

1st Jul 2020 6:34 PM

A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to South Street, Ulladulla, following reports a child had been hit by a bus outside a school, NSW Police said.

The girl, who is a student of the school, died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from south coast Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

The bus driver was breath tested at the scene, returning a negative result. They will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Diversions are currently in place and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Originally published as Teen dies after being hit by school bus

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New look: $83 million to boost region’s economy, jobs

        premium_icon New look: $83 million to boost region’s economy, jobs

        News Upgrades to rec precinct and road renowned as a crash site on the cards.

        Search for missing man scaled back

        premium_icon Search for missing man scaled back

        News THE search for a man, 54, overboard north of Seventeen Seventy on Saturday has been...

        • 1st Jul 2020 5:30 PM
        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies, including a three-month-old foal, died in the shocking attack...

        Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        premium_icon Aged-care provider axing staff, says union

        Health Aged care provider referred to Fair Work Commission over staff cuts and downgrading...