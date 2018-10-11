Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Danielle Butterfield died after being hit by a taxi while she was on her way to feed her horse. Picture: Supplied
Danielle Butterfield died after being hit by a taxi while she was on her way to feed her horse. Picture: Supplied
News

Teen hit by taxi on her way to feed horse

by Talisa Eley
11th Oct 2018 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a horse-loving teenager who died after being struck by a taxi as she rode her bike west of Brisbane have remembered her as "a shining star".

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was hit by the maxi-taxi as she rode her bike along Mount Tarampa Road at Mount Tarampa at 4.15pm on Monday.

She had been on a short, familiar ride to feed her horse further along the road, but never made it there.

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was hit by the maxi-taxi as she rode her bike along Mount Tarampa Road at Mount Tarampa. Picture: Supplied
Danielle Butterfield, 14, was hit by the maxi-taxi as she rode her bike along Mount Tarampa Road at Mount Tarampa. Picture: Supplied

Danielle was crazy about horses, smiling proudly in videos as she mastered new tricks, and beaming next to a new saddle last Christmas.

The teen was a polocrosse champion - a sport combining polo and lacrosse.

Police confirmed on Wednesday Danielle had succumbed to her critical head injuries in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Danielle's mum, Belinda said losing her "beautiful, talented girl" was unbearable.

"She was my strength my support, my shoulder to cry on. She held me she guarded me.

I am so lost without her, I think how am I going to cope through times without her," she said.

Family and friends have made a shrine for Danielle at the spot where she was hit, placing flowers and memorabilia.

 

The driver of the taxi, a 56-year-old Raceview man, is cooperating with police.

The forensic crash unit is still investigating and police are yet to lay any charges.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Danielle's family and has raised $6500 since Monday.

Related Items

crash cyclist danielle butterfield horses killed taxi

Top Stories

    PORT PLAN: Aligning the region with global trends

    premium_icon PORT PLAN: Aligning the region with global trends

    Council News THE Wide Bay Burnett is well positioned to capitalise on a number of global mega-trends, trends that will release inter-generational economic benefits.

    • 11th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    PORT PLAN: Exploring region's untapped potential

    premium_icon PORT PLAN: Exploring region's untapped potential

    Council News Unleashing region's potential critical to securing more jobs

    • 11th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    premium_icon Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    News Fatal crash on Turkey Beach Rd has renewed calls for its realignment

    The tax Queenslanders actually want

    premium_icon The tax Queenslanders actually want

    Health NEW levies are usually political poison, but not this one.

    Local Partners