A motocross rider.
Breaking

Two hospitalised in separate motocross incidents

Timothy Cox
2nd Oct 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM
PARAMEDICS took a man in his 30s with suspected spinal injuries to Rockhampton Hospital.

In the second incident at the Six Mile Road motocross track in Pink Lily today, the 35-year-old was said to have lost consciousness and is in a serious, but stable condition.

The incident occurred about midday.

Earlier, a teen injured his face and neck at the track.

The 13-year-old was reported to have crashed after doing a jump.

Paramedics saw to the boy about 11am and took him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

